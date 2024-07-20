Barracuda Championship, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Barracuda Championship, contested from Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, is the final Additional Event of the season and played adjacent to The Open Championship. Though not a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour, it offers 50 spots to DP World Tour players. With less than a month until the FedExCup Playoffs begin, precious points will be up for grabs.
Mac Meissner leads the Barracuda after three rounds with +39 points, clinging to a one-point lead over Vince Whaley. Rico Hoey, who came up just short in a five-man playoff in last week's ISCO Championship, sits just behind Whaley at +36 points, with Patrick Fishburn and Max Greyserman both just behind at +34 points.
The Barracuda Championship is the PGA TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event. Here's how the Modified Stableford format works.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (GolfChannel)