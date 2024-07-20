Casey Jarvis, 20, makes ace Saturday at Barracuda Championship
Written by Staff, PGA @PGATOUR
South Africa’s Casey Jarvis will contend for his first PGA TOUR title after a sterling Saturday at the Barracuda Championship – which included a hole-in-one.
Jarvis made an ace at the 210-yard par-3 sixth hole at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course, traditionally one of the venue’s most demanding holes. The Barracuda Championship utilizes a Modified Stableford scoring format; Jarvis recorded 5 points for his eagle 1.
The par-3 ace pushed Jarvis’ total to 8 points on the day (he had recorded two birdies and a bogey to that point, with 2 points per birdie and -1 per bogey), and he added four more birdies for a total of 16 points on the day. Jarvis holds 33 points into Sunday’s final round, well within striking distance of the lead.
“I just stepped on an 8-iron,” Jarvis said of his ace. “Was trying to hit it center of the green, kind of just left of the center. It pulled a little and kind of pitched just right of the hole and went in.”
Jarvis qualified for the Barracuda Championship via his position on the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai, on which he currently stands No. 70. This week marks his third career PGA TOUR start, having previously missed the cut at this year’s U.S. Open and ISCO Championship. Jarvis finished No. 2 on the 2023 Challenge Tour season-long standings, a year after turning pro, to earn 2024 DP World Tour membership. He currently stands No. 315 on the Official World Golf Ranking.