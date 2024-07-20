Casey Jarvis, 20, makes ace Saturday at Barracuda Championship

Jarvis qualified for the Barracuda Championship via his position on the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai, on which he currently stands No. 70. This week marks his third career PGA TOUR start, having previously missed the cut at this year’s U.S. Open and ISCO Championship. Jarvis finished No. 2 on the 2023 Challenge Tour season-long standings, a year after turning pro, to earn 2024 DP World Tour membership. He currently stands No. 315 on the Official World Golf Ranking.