Barracuda Championship, Round 3: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
The Barracuda Championship, contested at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, is the final Additional Event of the season and played adjacent to The Open Championship. Though not a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour, it offers 50 spots to DP World Tour players. With less than a month until the FedExCup Playoffs begin, precious points are up for grabs.
The Barracuda Championship is the PGA TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event. Here's how the Modified Stableford format works.
Making his 23rd TOUR start, Mac Meissner scored 16 points for a total of 26 and a one-point lead over J.J. Spaun. Taylor Pendrith, Sean O'Hair and Chan Kim share third place at 24 points.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (GolfChannel)