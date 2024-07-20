It’s a gentler Royal Troon on Saturday at The British Open Championship – so far

Saturday morning was more like the Ferris wheel that overlooks Royal Troon, gentle and majestic. There was no greater illustration than Justin Thomas, who turned in 5-under 31, a 14-stroke improvement from his startling opening-nine 45 a day prior that jeopardized his chances of playing the weekend after a Thursday 68. The two-time major champion, seeking his first win since 2022, made birdie at Nos. 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8 – all from inside 10 feet – taking advantage of short-iron approaches to keep his hopes of the claret jug alive. With more difficult, rainy conditions expected Saturday afternoon, the leaders at The Open’s midway point might not be able to run away and hide. (Thomas was six off the lead of Shane Lowry, who had yet to tee off, as he made the turn.)