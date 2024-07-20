PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Si Woo Kim makes first ace of The 152nd British Open Championship

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Si Woo Kim has made the first hole-in-one of The 152nd Open Championship.

    Kim, who has 10 top-25 finishes this season and is 35th in the FedExCup standings, was having an up-and-down day in calm third-round conditions when he made an ace from 238 yards at the 17th hole.


    Si Woo Kim makes a hole-in-one on No. 17 at The Open


    He pumped his arms and high-fived his caddie, Manny Villegas, before receiving congratulations from playing partner Hideki Matsuyama as the crowd roared its approval. The eagle got Kim, No. 48 in the Official World Golf Ranking, back to level part for the round and 5-over par total.

    Kim is a four-time PGA TOUR winner, including THE PLAYERS Championship in 2017. He hasn’t won this year but hasn’t missed a cut since the PGA Championship in May. He came to Royal Troon off the back of a T26 at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

    His only top-10 finish this season is a T6 at THE PLAYERS.

    "It was amazing," said Kim, who admitted he had been fighting his game on the front nine. "I had plenty of holes-in-one in my life. Maybe over 10 times, at tournaments like six to eight times, but I think this is the most memorable hole-in-one." It was Kim's fifth ace on the PGA TOUR.

