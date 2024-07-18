PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Barracuda Championship, Round 2: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read



    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Barracuda Championship, contested from Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, is the final Additional Event of the season and played adjacent to The Open Championship. Though not a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour, it offers 50 spots to DP World Tour players. With less than a month until the FedExCup Playoffs begin, precious points will be up for grabs.

    The Barracuda Championship is the PGA TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event.

    Canadian Ben Silverman birdied seven of his last nine holes and scored 19 points to take the lead. Kelly Kraft trails closely with +17, and The American Express winner Nick Dunlap is at +15.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (GolfChannel)

