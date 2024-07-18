1H AGO
Barracuda Championship, Round 2: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Barracuda Championship, contested from Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, is the final Additional Event of the season and played adjacent to The Open Championship. Though not a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour, it offers 50 spots to DP World Tour players. With less than a month until the FedExCup Playoffs begin, precious points will be up for grabs.
The Barracuda Championship is the PGA TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event.
Canadian Ben Silverman birdied seven of his last nine holes and scored 19 points to take the lead. Kelly Kraft trails closely with +17, and The American Express winner Nick Dunlap is at +15.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (GolfChannel)