Barracuda Championship, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Golfers walk along the course during the final round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 23, 2023 in United States. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
The Barracuda Championship, contested from Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, is the final Additional Event of the season and played adjacent to The Open Championship. Though not a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour, it offers 50 spots to DP World Tour players. With less than a month until the FedExCup Playoffs begin, precious points will be up for grabs.
The Barracuda Championship is the PGA TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event. Here's how the Modified Stableford format works.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (GolfChannel)