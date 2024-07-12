Matteo Manassero's comeback now includes thoughts of PGA TOUR card

Then, as quickly as he arrived, Manassero vanished, a prodigy overcome by doubt. One bad week led to the next, and soon he lost his DP World Tour status. He made big changes, he said, in 2019, and while the game was slow to come back to him, it did return. He won twice on the Challenge Tour last season, and in March broke a nearly 11-year win drought with his fifth DP World Tour victory at the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.