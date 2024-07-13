Tommy Fleetwood surges Saturday at Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
The Englishman closes in on the lead after going 5-under through first six holes; makes turn in 30
Written by Cameron Morfit @CMorfitPGATOUR
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Tommy Fleetwood is making a big move in colder, breezier conditions at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Fleetwood, 33, birdied five of his first six holes Saturday despite a turn in the weather that saw some players wearing ski hats. Suddenly Fleetwood, who started this year with a win at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational, was 11-under, one back of 54-hole leader Ludvig Åberg.
The hot start for Fleetwood came with a flurry of birdies from close range. He converted from just under 6 feet on the first hole; nearly reached the par-5 third hole in two and easily got up and down for birdie; and needed only a tap-in from 1 foot, 3 inches at the fourth.
After driving the green at the par-4 fifth, Fleetwood needed only two putts for another birdie, and converted his fourth straight birdie from 14 feet at the par-3 sixth as the fans gave a throaty roar.
The run ended when Fleetwood made par at the par-4 seventh hole. He added two more pars at Nos. 8 and 9 to play the front nine in 5-under 30.
The Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, where Fleetwood tied for sixth last year, is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, so a victory here Sunday would be his first PGA TOUR win and eighth on the DP World Tour.
Fleetwood, who tied for third at the Masters Tournament in April, is coming off a 15th-place finish at the Travelers Championship in his last PGA TOUR start. He tied for 16th at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
