Power Rankings: Genesis Scottish Open

Keeping it real, The Renaissance Club doesn’t deserve an analytical viewpoint. Links courses should be groomed with a broad brush instead of a fine-tooth comb. It’s not like anyone uses (or cares about) Stimpmeter reading of lies on fairways within, say, 75 yards of the greens, but those who care so deeply about data would be overlooking the value of imagination on links-style layouts where the outcome can be determined on the ground. This isn’t to say that there’s not something to be learned from the measurable. There always is.