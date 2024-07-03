Honorary Midwesterner, Belgian Adrien Dumont de Chassart set for summer spotlight

Dumont de Chassart is excited for the John Deere, just as he is eagerly anticipating his Olympics debut, representing the Belgian flag alongside Detry, who has been so instrumental in his career. Dumont de Chassart even has an eye on catching some tennis if he can get away. (He played competitive tennis as a junior until he realized all those topspin forehands were leading to huge hooks on the golf course, and he turned to golf full-time.)