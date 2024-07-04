Been there, done that: Jordan Spieth undeterred by slow start at John Deere Classic
Written by Craig DeVrieze @PGATOUR
SILVIS, Ill. – It wasn’t the start he wanted, especially with a 59 and 61 on the first-round John Deere Classic leaderboard, but Jordan Spieth found an obvious positive to his 2-under round of 69 Thursday that left him 10 shots off the lead with 61 players to pass.
It was an improvement on previous opening rounds at TPC Deere Run – a 1-under 70 in 2013 and even-par 71 in 2015. He took home the leaping deer trophy in fast-closing, epic fashion both years.
“Done it before,” he said. “I can do it again.”
Spieth rued missed opportunities in a four-birdie, two-bogey round on what he called “a very gettable golf course.” Starting on the easier back nine, he was 1-over after five holes, got it to 3-under with four birdies over a mid-round stretch of six holes, but gave one back at the fourth and could only par in.
“Obviously, I was looking to get a few more,” he said. “Looked like I had it going for a little while. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get (putts) to drop. I think something like 4- or 5-under keeps me in the tournament tomorrow.”
Making his first John Deere start since the 2015 win, Spieth enjoyed the welcome he received playing alongside Iowan Zach Johnson, the 2012 John Deere champion, who rekindled his own Deere Run mastery with a 6-under round of 65 and stands T15.
“It was great. This tournament never disappoints with that,” Spieth said of the reception. “(But) there was a lot more reason to cheer for Zach’s round.”