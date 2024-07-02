Track scores at The Open Final Qualifying

Rose looks to maintain a streak of major-championship eligibility that began with the 2010 Open Championship. Other than the 2022 Open Championship, which he missed due a back injury, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist has competed in each major from the 2010 Open onward. Back in 1998, Rose advanced through The Open Final Qualifying as an amateur and finished T4 at Royal Birkdale, a memorable introduction to golf's world stage. He'll look to recapture that magic on Tuesday.