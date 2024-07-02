Track scores at The Open Final Qualifying
1 Min Read
Justin Rose is chasing a spot at The Open at Royal Troon via Tuesday's Final Qualifying. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Eleven-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Rose is among players chasing a spot at The Open Championship at Royal Troon via 36-hole Final Qualifying, which will be contested Tuesday, July 2 across the United Kingdom.
It's a similar vibe to U.S. Open Final Qualifying, with rising stars and wily veterans jockeying for tee times in a major championship. Four Final Qualifying sites will be contested Tuesday, with a minimum of four qualifying places available at each venue.
Rose looks to maintain a streak of major-championship eligibility that began with the 2010 Open Championship. Other than the 2022 Open Championship, which he missed due a back injury, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist has competed in each major from the 2010 Open onward. Back in 1998, Rose advanced through The Open Final Qualifying as an amateur and finished T4 at Royal Birkdale, a memorable introduction to golf's world stage. He'll look to recapture that magic on Tuesday.
Other notables at The Open Final Qualifying include soon-to-be Belgian Olympian Thomas Detry, two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Tim Widing, and world No. 6 amateur Preston Summerhays.
Tuesday's course sites: Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, and West Lancashire.
Check back here Tuesday evening for more information on the qualifiers.