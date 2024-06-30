Akshay Bhatia three-putts on final hole, loses Rocket Mortgage Classic by one
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Akshay Bhatia bogeyed the 72nd hole at Detroit Golf Club to fall just one short of winner Cam Davis.
Bhatia hadn’t made a bogey through 54 holes but broke that run on the par-4 third earlier Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He got that one back immediately, birding the very next hole. He was steady enough for the balance of Sunday but missed a 4-foot, 3-inch par attempt on No. 18 that would have sent him into a playoff alongside Davis.
It was his first three-putt of the week and his first miss inside six feet.
Bhatia was looking for his second win of the season after capturing the Valero Texas Open in April.
Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time. He won in a playoff at Detroit Golf Club in 2021.
Davis shot a 2-under 70 Sunday to finish at 18 under.
Bhatia ended up in a four-way tie for second with Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee and Aaron Rai.
This was his third top-10 finish of the season and second in a row after finishing T5 at the Travelers Championship.