Amateur Luke Clanton fires 65 Saturday to continue improbable run at Rocket Mortgage Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Luke Clanton had himself a week at the U.S. Open, finishing tied for 41st at the third men’s major of the year, as one of just 16 amateurs to earn their way into the field at Pinehurst.
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Clanton has kept his nothing-to-lose attitude dialed up to 10. And through three rounds at Detroit Golf Club not only is he in the mix for a nice result, but, with a final-round charge, he could have a real chance to win the whole thing.
“To be able to be out here and even say I'm in contention to win a PGA TOUR event is pretty nuts,” Clanton said. “It's pretty cool, man.”
Clanton fired a 7-under 65 Saturday in Detroit and was inside the top three on the leaderboard as the final group of the day began its back nine.
When Clanton finished, his 65 was the low round of the day.
Luke Clanton's excellent approach leads to eagle at Rocket Mortgage
The world’s fourth-ranked amateur was a First Team All-American as a sophomore at Florida State University, setting the single-season scoring record in the process. He’s won four collegiate events. This week marks his PGA TOUR debut.
In the field on a sponsor exemption, Clanton, 20, has taken full advantage of his opportunity this week.
“I mean, from start to finish, I think we stayed super calm and super in the process of what we've been doing,” Clanton said. “I think that's kind of one thing I've been struggling with the last couple months is not getting ahead of my game and looking into the future, but today I think we did such a good job of not trying to force the birdies out there, but we just stayed really in our process today.”
Clanton opened moving day going 5-under par for his first 11 holes. He bogeyed the par-4 12th but eagled No. 14 and birdied No. 17 before a 19-foot birdie try on his final hole just slid by.
Luke Clanton converts birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
Clanton was first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee when his round wrapped up and 11th in Strokes Gained: Putting, a tidy combo for the youngster.
Clanton said with a laugh that he was talking to his caddie on No. 17 already about where they were going to eat Saturday night.
“Those kind of things I think made me stay positive and happy out there realizing that it's my first PGA TOUR event and to be in contention where I'm at right now is awesome,” Clanton said.
Fellow amateur Ben James, who played on the 2023 Walker Cup team and qualified for this year’s U.S. Open, also made the cut.
Clanton’s 54-hole total of 202 is the third lowest by an amateur in the last four seasons.
Earlier this season Nick Dunlap, who was also inside the top five on the leaderboard when Clanton finished, became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA TOUR.
“Me and Nick (Dunlap) go way back so it's awesome to see him do that," Clanton said. "I've seen him a couple times already and me and him been there, been friends for a while. It's cool, man. I think amateurs now, we're so good. I think a lot of guys have great chances of winning out here and to be in contention with one day to go is pretty sweet.”
Neal Shipley, who Clanton battled with for low amateur honors at the U.S. Open and just turned professional two weeks ago, was also making some Saturday noise. He was inside the top 15 with a few holes left in his third round when Clanton wrapped up.