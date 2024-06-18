Two adjustments approved for Signature Events in 2025

Other than the two adjustments to the Signature Events, Tuesday's memo delineated how the new competitive framework has delivered on its objectives and aligned with models and projections. It reduced the number of Signature Events for a schedule cadence that allows for the most flexibility for the players; succeeded in bringing the best players together more often; and preserved access points from outside the prior year’s FedExCup top 50 thanks to the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.