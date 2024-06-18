PGA TOUR amends rule to minimize potential scoring-related disqualifications

Jordan Spieth was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard in the second round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. Spieth signed for a “three” at the par-3 fourth hole and a second-round 72, when in fact he made 4 on the hole and shot 73. Spieth left the scoring area and was unable to correct the issue. Under the revised rule, Spieth would have been able to fix the error, provided he returned within the 15-minute window.