4H AGO

The Memorial presented by Workday: How to watch Round 2, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the PGA TOUR's seventh Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season takes place from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Canadian Adam Hadwin leads the way at Muirfield Village after a first-round 66. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler trails by one and PGA champion Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa and Corey Conners make up the pack of golfers at 4-under. Seventeen golfers are within four shots of Hadwin heading into Friday.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Special Programming:

    • 'PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away presented by Korn Ferry'
      • Sunday: 1:30-2 p.m. on CBS
    • 'PGA TOUR Originals: Credentialed: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday'
      • Sunday: 2-3:30 p.m. on CBS

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 9:315 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    Featured Groups

    Friday

    Main Feed

    • 9:55 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

    Marquee Group

    • 10:05 a.m.: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth
    • 10:20 a.m: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

    Featured Groups

    • 9:35 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa
    • 9:45 a.m.: Jason Day, Justin Rose

    Featured Holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    Must Reads

    Scheffler shakes off mud for 67, trails Hadwin by one at the Memorial

    Freed up Schauffele rides hot putter in first round since PGA Championship victory

    How does the cut work at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday?

    Looking back: Jack Nicklaus' greatest memories from the Memorial

    Celebrating 10 years of Hideki Matsuyama magic

    Purse breakdown: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    PGA TOUR
