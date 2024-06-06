4H AGO
The Memorial presented by Workday: How to watch Round 2, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the PGA TOUR's seventh Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season takes place from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Canadian Adam Hadwin leads the way at Muirfield Village after a first-round 66. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler trails by one and PGA champion Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa and Corey Conners make up the pack of golfers at 4-under. Seventeen golfers are within four shots of Hadwin heading into Friday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Special Programming:
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away presented by Korn Ferry'
- Sunday: 1:30-2 p.m. on CBS
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: Credentialed: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday'
- Sunday: 2-3:30 p.m. on CBS
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:315 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured Groups
Friday
Main Feed
- 9:55 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
Marquee Group
- 10:05 a.m.: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth
- 10:20 a.m: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
Featured Groups
- 9:35 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa
- 9:45 a.m.: Jason Day, Justin Rose
Featured Holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)