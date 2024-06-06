Freed up Xander Schauffele rides hot putter in first round since PGA Championship victory

It was an understandable rusty round from a golfer playing his first tournament since the biggest win of his career. Schauffele didn’t touch a club for three days after his victory at Valhalla Golf Club, soaking in the moment and doing more than his fair share of interviews. He spent the last two weeks practicing at home, but returning to competitive golf is a different challenge, especially at a penal course like Jack’s Place. Schauffele wasn’t worried. It was only Thursday, and his scrappy first round ensured him time to correct the issues while keeping himself in contention.