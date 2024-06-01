Five players who could challenge Robert MacIntyre on Sunday at RBC Canadian Open

Hughes grew up in nearby Dundas, Ontario – 8 kilometers from Hamilton G&CC – and volunteered at the RBC Canadian Open as a kid, with some of his fondest memories coming at the event’s 2003 and 2006 iterations in Hamilton. He’s competing this week with a heavy heart after dear friend Bill Bath’s passing a month ago – as a tribute, Hughes has worn one of Bath’s old hockey jerseys on the par-3 13th hole (known as “The Rink”) in each of this week’s first three competitive rounds. Hughes has plenty at stake on TOUR this summer, fighting to represent Canada at the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition in August and to play for Captain Mike Weir’s International team at this fall’s Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal.