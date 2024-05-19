Alejandro Tosti drives 349-yard 13th in PGA Championship’s final round

No players drove the 13th green in any of the first three rounds at Valhalla; the same back tee box has been used for all four rounds (official hole yardage has varied slightly due to hole locations – 343, 357, 338 and 349 yards respectively across the four rounds in Louisville, Kentucky. For the field’s longest hitters, though, driving the green might be doable when the situation dictates. Tosti, a TOUR rookie from Argentina, showed that.