Alejandro Tosti drives 349-yard 13th in PGA Championship’s final round
Alejandro Tosti drove the par-4 13th island green on Sunday at the PGA Championship. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Could the island-green, par-4 13th be drivable for the PGA Championship’s final-round contenders on Sunday afternoon?
Alejandro Tosti suggests it might be.
Tosti’s tee shot Sunday at Valhalla’s postcard-worthy 13th, guarded by a limestone rock formation and waterfall, carried 325 yards and landed softly in the middle of the green, leaving a 7-foot eagle try. He converted, the first of three eagles on the hole so far Sunday (Adam Hadwin and Jordan Smith later holed out from the fairway, each from 111 yards.)
Update: Jordan Spieth attempted to drive the green later in the day, but his tee shot splashed in the water hazard just short of the green. Spieth made bogey, falling to 6 under for the week.
The hole doglegs gently to the left, with most players hitting an iron to the generous fairway and then a flip wedge to the green. There’s nothing in the way of players attempting the roughly 320-yard carry, though, for the hero shot. Tosti accepted the challenge and executed.
Tosti will finish well back of the leaders – his final-round, 3-under 68 at Valhalla moved him to even-par for the week, 15 strokes back of 54-hole co-leaders Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele. But Tosti’s memorable eagle at the 13th Sunday perhaps foreshadows a pivotal decision for the leaders later Sunday afternoon.
No players drove the 13th green in any of the first three rounds at Valhalla; the same back tee box has been used for all four rounds (official hole yardage has varied slightly due to hole locations – 343, 357, 338 and 349 yards respectively across the four rounds in Louisville, Kentucky. For the field’s longest hitters, though, driving the green might be doable when the situation dictates. Tosti, a TOUR rookie from Argentina, showed that.