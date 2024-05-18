PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Shane Lowry shoots record front-nine 29 at PGA Championship

1 Min Read



    Staff @PGATOUR

    Shane Lowry made up ground in a hurry with a 6-under 29 on the front nine at Valhalla Golf Club in the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday.

    Although he started the round 4-under and eight shots behind leader Xander Schauffele, Lowry birdied holes 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9 to get to within two shots of the lead.

    A three-time PGA TOUR winner, most recently at last month’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Rory McIlroy, Lowry became the first player to break 30 on either nine at a Valhalla PGA Championship (1996, 2000, 2014, 2024).

    Kevin Kisner shot the last 29 at a PGA Championship in Round 2 at Bellerive Country Club in 2018.

    Lowry is coming off a T47 at the Wells Fargo Championship, but before that captured the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with McIlroy to break a nearly five-year win drought on the PGA TOUR.

    Playing right behind Lowry, McIlroy himself enjoyed a solid front nine, going out in 3-under 32 to reach 8 under for the tournament, four shots off the lead with 27 holes remaining.

    McIlroy is trying to snap a winless streak in the majors that dates to the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla – his second PGA title and fourth major overall. He’s had a lot of close calls since then.

