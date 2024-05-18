Shane Lowry shoots record front-nine 29 at PGA Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Shane Lowry made up ground in a hurry with a 6-under 29 on the front nine at Valhalla Golf Club in the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday.
Although he started the round 4-under and eight shots behind leader Xander Schauffele, Lowry birdied holes 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9 to get to within two shots of the lead.
A three-time PGA TOUR winner, most recently at last month’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Rory McIlroy, Lowry became the first player to break 30 on either nine at a Valhalla PGA Championship (1996, 2000, 2014, 2024).
Kevin Kisner shot the last 29 at a PGA Championship in Round 2 at Bellerive Country Club in 2018.
Lowry is coming off a T47 at the Wells Fargo Championship, but before that captured the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with McIlroy to break a nearly five-year win drought on the PGA TOUR.
Playing right behind Lowry, McIlroy himself enjoyed a solid front nine, going out in 3-under 32 to reach 8 under for the tournament, four shots off the lead with 27 holes remaining.
McIlroy is trying to snap a winless streak in the majors that dates to the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla – his second PGA title and fourth major overall. He’s had a lot of close calls since then.