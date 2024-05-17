What is the cut at the PGA Championship?
1 Min Read
Valhalla Golf Club has hosted the PGA Championship in 1996, 2000, 2014 and now 2024. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Top 70 and ties after 36 holes will advance to the third and fourth rounds
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 156-player field at the PGA Championship will be cut to the top 70 and ties after the completion of 36 holes.
Due to an 80-minute delay at the start of Friday’s second round at Valhalla Golf Club, located in Louisville, Kentucky, there’s a chance that the 36-hole cut will not be made until Saturday. After the first round at Valhalla, the cut line was projected at even-par.
The PGA Championship’s cut rule differs from a typical 156-player PGA TOUR event, in which the top 65 and ties after 36 holes advance to play the third and fourth rounds. The Masters field (89 players this year) is cut to the top 50 and ties after 36 holes. The U.S. Open field is cut to the top 60 and ties after 36 holes. The Open Championship uses the same format as the PGA Championship, with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes. THE PLAYERS Championship, like most Full-Field PGA TOUR events, cuts to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.
In the event of a tie for first place after 72 holes at this year’s PGA Championship, there will be a three-hole aggregate score playoff on holes Nos. 13, 17 and 18 at Valhalla Golf Club. If still tied, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff (sudden death) on Nos. 18, 13, 17 and 18, repeated.
The PGA Championship became a stroke-play event in 1958, after the event utilized a match-play format for its first 39 iterations.