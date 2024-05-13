Purse breakdown: Record purse, first-place prize money at PGA Championship

The 106th PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club for the first time in a decade after seeing Rory McIlroy hoist the Wanamaker Trophy in 2014 for his last of four major wins. The Louisville, Kentucky, club hosts its fourth PGA Championship and the second major of the 2024 season. The PGA of America announced a record purse and first-place prize money for the 2024 edition of the championship.