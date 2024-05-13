Purse breakdown: Record purse, first-place prize money at PGA Championship
A close-up look at the Wanamaker Trophy. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 106th PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club for the first time in a decade after seeing Rory McIlroy hoist the Wanamaker Trophy in 2014 for his last of four major wins. The Louisville, Kentucky, club hosts its fourth PGA Championship and the second major of the 2024 season. The PGA of America announced a record purse and first-place prize money for the 2024 edition of the championship.
This year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla features a packed leaderboard for the final round, where Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele shared the 54-hole lead at 15-under, with Sahith Theegala, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and others chasing shortly behind.
See the full purse breakdown below.
|Position
|Earnings
|1
|$3,330,000
|2
|$1,998,000
|3
|$1,258,000
|4
|$888,000
|5
|$740,000
|6
|$660,580
|7
|$618,300
|8
|$577,790
|9
|$539,030
|10
|$502,040
|11
|$466,810
|12
|$433,340
|13
|$401,630
|14
|$371,690
|15
|$343,500
|16
|$317,080
|17
|$292,420
|18
|$269,520
|19
|$248,380
|20
|$229,000
|21
|$211,390
|22
|$195,530
|23
|$181,440
|24
|$169,990
|25
|$158,980
|26
|$148,410
|27
|$138,280
|28
|$128,590
|29
|$119,340
|30
|$110,540
|31
|$103,490
|32
|$97,330
|33
|$92,040
|34
|$87,640
|35
|$84,110
|36
|$80,770
|37
|$77,510
|38
|$74,340
|39
|$71,250
|40
|$68,260
|41
|$65,350
|42
|$62,530
|43
|$59,800
|44
|$57,160
|45
|$54,610
|46
|$52,140
|47
|$49,760
|48
|$47,470
|49
|$45,270
|50
|$43,160
|51
|$41,130
|52
|$39,190
|53
|$37,340
|54
|$35,580
|55
|$33,910
|56
|$32,320
|57
|$30,830
|58
|$29,590
|59
|$28,540
|60
|$27,660
|61
|$26,950
|62
|$26,440
|63
|$26,000
|64
|$25,590
|65
|$25,190
|66
|$24,800
|67
|$24,430
|68
|$24,060
|69
|$23,690
|70
|$23,340
|71
|$23,060
|72
|$22,830
|73
|$22,650
|74
|$22,470
|75
|$22,350
|76
|$22,230
|77
|$22,140
|78
|$22,100