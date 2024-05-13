PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Purse breakdown: Record purse, first-place prize money at PGA Championship

A close-up look at the Wanamaker Trophy. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 106th PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club for the first time in a decade after seeing Rory McIlroy hoist the Wanamaker Trophy in 2014 for his last of four major wins. The Louisville, Kentucky, club hosts its fourth PGA Championship and the second major of the 2024 season. The PGA of America announced a record purse and first-place prize money for the 2024 edition of the championship.

    This year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla features a packed leaderboard for the final round, where Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele shared the 54-hole lead at 15-under, with Sahith Theegala, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and others chasing shortly behind.

    See the full purse breakdown below.

    PositionEarnings
    1$3,330,000
    2$1,998,000
    3$1,258,000
    4$888,000
    5$740,000
    6$660,580
    7$618,300
    8$577,790
    9$539,030
    10$502,040
    11$466,810
    12$433,340
    13$401,630
    14$371,690
    15$343,500
    16$317,080
    17$292,420
    18$269,520
    19$248,380
    20$229,000
    21$211,390
    22$195,530
    23$181,440
    24$169,990
    25$158,980
    26$148,410
    27$138,280
    28$128,590
    29$119,340
    30$110,540
    31$103,490
    32$97,330
    33$92,040
    34$87,640
    35$84,110
    36$80,770
    37$77,510
    38$74,340
    39$71,250
    40$68,260
    41$65,350
    42$62,530
    43$59,800
    44$57,160
    45$54,610
    46$52,140
    47$49,760
    48$47,470
    49$45,270
    50$43,160
    51$41,130
    52$39,190
    53$37,340
    54$35,580
    55$33,910
    56$32,320
    57$30,830
    58$29,590
    59$28,540
    60$27,660
    61$26,950
    62$26,440
    63$26,000
    64$25,590
    65$25,190
    66$24,800
    67$24,430
    68$24,060
    69$23,690
    70$23,340
    71$23,060
    72$22,830
    73$22,650
    74$22,470
    75$22,350
    76$22,230
    77$22,140
    78$22,100
