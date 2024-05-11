PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch Round 4, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Myrtle Beach Classic concludes from The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This is the inaugural playing of the Myrtle Beach Classic and second event in South Carolina on the PGA TOUR schedule (RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island) and is being played as an Additional Event alongside the Wells Fargo Championship.

    University of Oklahoma alum Chris Gotterup birdied the final hole of Round 3 to take a four-stroke lead into the final round at 18-under. Three players of three different nationalities are tied for second at 14-under: South Africa's Erik van Rooyen, who is searching for his third TOUR win, along with Spain's Jorge Campillo and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who would both be first-time winners on TOUR.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    MUST READS

    Blades Brown, 16, shoots Saturday 66 to continue Myrtle Beach Classic run

    Blades Brown becomes second straight 16-year-old to make PGA TOUR cut at Myrtle Beach

    Bryan Bros, South Carolina natives tell unconventional story of Myrtle Beach Classic

    Next teen phenom on TOUR is up: 16-year-old Blades Brown takes on Myrtle Beach Classic

    Myrtle Beach native, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White brings excitement to golf

    Five things to know: Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach

    Purse breakdown: Myrtle Beach Classic

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.