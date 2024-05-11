Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch Round 4, live scores, tee times, TV times

University of Oklahoma alum Chris Gotterup birdied the final hole of Round 3 to take a four-stroke lead into the final round at 18-under. Three players of three different nationalities are tied for second at 14-under: South Africa's Erik van Rooyen, who is searching for his third TOUR win, along with Spain's Jorge Campillo and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who would both be first-time winners on TOUR.