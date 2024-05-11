Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch Round 4, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Myrtle Beach Classic concludes from The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This is the inaugural playing of the Myrtle Beach Classic and second event in South Carolina on the PGA TOUR schedule (RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island) and is being played as an Additional Event alongside the Wells Fargo Championship.
University of Oklahoma alum Chris Gotterup birdied the final hole of Round 3 to take a four-stroke lead into the final round at 18-under. Three players of three different nationalities are tied for second at 14-under: South Africa's Erik van Rooyen, who is searching for his third TOUR win, along with Spain's Jorge Campillo and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who would both be first-time winners on TOUR.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)