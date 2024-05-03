3H AGO
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 3 action from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson gets underway Saturday from TPC Craig Ranch.
Jake Knapp, who won the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, leads at 14-under after back-to-back 64s. Troy Merritt and Matt Wallace both sit at T2 at 13-under. The 2021 and 2022 champion of THE CJ CUP, K.H. Lee, sits five strokes back at 9-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the weekend action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Saturday
Marquee group
- 8:40 a.m. ET – Jason Day, Tom Kim
Featured groups
- 9:00 a.m. ET – Joel Dahmen, Sam Stevens
- 9:20 a.m. ET – Kris Kim, Carson Young (ESPN+ Bonus Coverage until Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee tee off)
- 11:40 a.m. ET – Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)