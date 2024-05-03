PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Round 3 action from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson gets underway Saturday from TPC Craig Ranch.

    Jake Knapp, who won the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, leads at 14-under after back-to-back 64s. Troy Merritt and Matt Wallace both sit at T2 at 13-under. The 2021 and 2022 champion of THE CJ CUP, K.H. Lee, sits five strokes back at 9-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the weekend action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPS

    Saturday

    Marquee group

    • 8:40 a.m. ET – Jason Day, Tom Kim

    Featured groups

    • 9:00 a.m. ET – Joel Dahmen, Sam Stevens
    • 9:20 a.m. ET – Kris Kim, Carson Young (ESPN+ Bonus Coverage until Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee tee off)
    • 11:40 a.m. ET – Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)

