Raul Pereda makes first career ace from 236 yards in Round 1 of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR rookie Raul Pereda made his first hole-in-one in TOUR competition on Thursday morning, acing the 236-yard par-3 seventh hole at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Pereda launched a long iron that landed just a few paces onto the green and trundled to the back-left hole location. Pereda celebrated with a fist pump and high fives with his playing partners, Zecheng Dou and Chris Gotterup. The ace moved Pereda into red figures, 2-under through seven holes at TPC Craig Ranch.
It was the 11th ace of the PGA TOUR season and the first since Jordan Spieth made a hole-in-one during the first round of the Valero Texas Open.
It was a much-welcomed boost for Pereda, who has struggled in his maiden season on the PGA TOUR. The Mexico native, who earned his TOUR card through PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, has missed seven cuts in nine starts. His best finish is a tie for 42nd at the Puerto Rico Open.
Maybe an ace will flip Pereda’s fortunes.