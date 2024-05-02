PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Raul Pereda makes first career ace from 236 yards in Round 1 of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    PGA TOUR rookie Raul Pereda made his first hole-in-one in TOUR competition on Thursday morning, acing the 236-yard par-3 seventh hole at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Pereda launched a long iron that landed just a few paces onto the green and trundled to the back-left hole location. Pereda celebrated with a fist pump and high fives with his playing partners, Zecheng Dou and Chris Gotterup. The ace moved Pereda into red figures, 2-under through seven holes at TPC Craig Ranch.

    It was the 11th ace of the PGA TOUR season and the first since Jordan Spieth made a hole-in-one during the first round of the Valero Texas Open.

    It was a much-welcomed boost for Pereda, who has struggled in his maiden season on the PGA TOUR. The Mexico native, who earned his TOUR card through PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, has missed seven cuts in nine starts. His best finish is a tie for 42nd at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Maybe an ace will flip Pereda’s fortunes.

    PGA TOUR
