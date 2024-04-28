Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer fall in Zurich Classic playoff after heroic comeback effort

Ramey and Trainer fell short of the winner’s circle in Louisiana, but the result offers important perks. This marked the first top-10 finish for each since they teamed for a T9 at last year’s Zurich Classic. Ramey arrived in New Orleans at No. 128 on the season-long FedExCup standings, whereas Trainer arrived at No. 165. The first three rounds at TPC Louisiana were solid if unspectacular – 66 in Thursday Four-ball, 69 in Friday Foursomes, 65 in Saturday Four-ball. It looked like a middle-of-the-pack finish, maybe make a few birdies to build momentum into THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson next week.