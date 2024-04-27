PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Projected Aon Swing 5, Next 10 standings after Round 3 of Zurich Classic

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only two-man team event, uses an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds are played as Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds are played as Foursomes (alternate shot).

    The team of Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn lead by one after three rounds at TPC Louisiana heading into the final day of competition. Sunday's round will be under alternate-shot Foursomes format, with Luke List and Henrik Norlander just one back of the leaders.

    Each player on the winning team will receive 400 FedExCup points, with each player on the runner-up team receiving 162.5 points. After the second round, the top 33 teams and ties will make the cut; all teams that make the cut will receive FedExCup points.

    Here's a look at the projected Aon Swing 5, Aon Next 10 and FedExCup standings after the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

    Aon Swing 5 projection for Wells Fargo Championship

    NameOfficial rankProjected rankProjected Points
    Patrick Fishburn221419.787
    Zac Blair652400
    Billy Horschel13300
    Henrik Norlander344174.011
    Wesley Bryan25165
    Luke List656162.5
    Kevin Tway37110.164
    Mark Hubbard348107.761
    Charley Hoffman49101.393
    Ryan Brehm651096.25

    Aon Next 10 projection for Wells Fargo Championship

    NameOfficial rankProjected rankProjected Points
    Ludvig Åberg111509.667
    Matthieu Pavon221138.813
    Will Zalatoris
    		33958.843
    Stephan Jaeger
    		44949.85
    Akshay Bhatia
    		55941.024
    Justin Thomas
    		66842.167
    Jake Knapp
    		77816.843
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    		88785.33
    Austin Eckroat99741.509
    Peter Malnati1010718.533

