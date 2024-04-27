Projected Aon Swing 5, Next 10 standings after Round 3 of Zurich Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only two-man team event, uses an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds are played as Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds are played as Foursomes (alternate shot).
The team of Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn lead by one after three rounds at TPC Louisiana heading into the final day of competition. Sunday's round will be under alternate-shot Foursomes format, with Luke List and Henrik Norlander just one back of the leaders.
Each player on the winning team will receive 400 FedExCup points, with each player on the runner-up team receiving 162.5 points. After the second round, the top 33 teams and ties will make the cut; all teams that make the cut will receive FedExCup points.
Here's a look at the projected Aon Swing 5, Aon Next 10 and FedExCup standings after the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Aon Swing 5 projection for Wells Fargo Championship
|Name
|Official rank
|Projected rank
|Projected Points
|Patrick Fishburn
|22
|1
|419.787
|Zac Blair
|65
|2
|400
|Billy Horschel
|1
|3
|300
|Henrik Norlander
|34
|4
|174.011
|Wesley Bryan
|2
|5
|165
|Luke List
|65
|6
|162.5
|Kevin Tway
|3
|7
|110.164
|Mark Hubbard
|34
|8
|107.761
|Charley Hoffman
|4
|9
|101.393
|Ryan Brehm
|65
|10
|96.25
Aon Next 10 projection for Wells Fargo Championship
|Name
|Official rank
|Projected rank
|Projected Points
|Ludvig Åberg
|1
|1
|1509.667
|Matthieu Pavon
|2
|2
|1138.813
|Will Zalatoris
|3
|3
|958.843
|Stephan Jaeger
|4
|4
|949.85
|Akshay Bhatia
|5
|5
|941.024
|Justin Thomas
|6
|6
|842.167
|Jake Knapp
|7
|7
|816.843
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8
|8
|785.33
|Austin Eckroat
|9
|9
|741.509
|Peter Malnati
|10
|10
|718.533