Projected Aon Swing 5, Next 10 standings after Round 2 of Zurich Classic

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only two-man team event, uses an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds are played as Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds are played as Foursomes (alternate shot).

    Four teams share the lead at 13-under after Friday's round at TPC Louisiana: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai/David Lipsky, Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard.

    Each player on the winning team will receive 400 FedExCup points, with each player on the runner-up team receiving 162.5 points. After the second round, the top 33 teams and ties will make the cut; all teams that make the cut will receive FedExCup points.

    Here's a look at the projected Aon Swing 5, Aon Next 10 and FedExCup standings after the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

    Aon Swing 5 projection for Wells Fargo Championship

    NameOfficial rankProjected rankProjected Points
    Davis Thompson171427.553
    Ryan Brehm652400
    David Lipsky652400
    Aaron Rai652400
    Andrew Novak652400
    Billy Horschel16300
    Wesley Bryan27165
    Kevin Tway38108.006
    Charley Hoffman49103.031
    Taylor Pendrith101093.917

    Aon Next 10 projection for Wells Fargo Championship

    NameOfficial rankProjected rankProjected Points
    Ludvig Åberg111509.667
    Matthieu Pavon221138.813
    Shane Lowry1431003.475
    Will Zalatoris34958.843
    Stephan Jaeger45949.85
    Akshay Bhatia56941.024
    Mark Hubbard177889.04
    Justin Thomas68842.167
    Jake Knapp79816.843
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout810785.33

    FedExCup points projection

    NameOfficial rankProjected rankProjected Points
    Scottie Scheffler113915
    Wyndham Clark221892.371
    Xander Schauffele331588.75
    Sahith Theegala441517.867
    Ludvig Åberg551509.667
    Hideki Matsuyama661325.335
    Chris Kirk771198.125
    Matthieu Pavon881138.813
    Patrick Cantlay1091112.53
    Byeong Hun An9101066.579
