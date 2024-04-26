Projected Aon Swing 5, Next 10 standings after Round 2 of Zurich Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only two-man team event, uses an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds are played as Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds are played as Foursomes (alternate shot).
Four teams share the lead at 13-under after Friday's round at TPC Louisiana: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai/David Lipsky, Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard.
Each player on the winning team will receive 400 FedExCup points, with each player on the runner-up team receiving 162.5 points. After the second round, the top 33 teams and ties will make the cut; all teams that make the cut will receive FedExCup points.
Here's a look at the projected Aon Swing 5, Aon Next 10 and FedExCup standings after the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Aon Swing 5 projection for Wells Fargo Championship
|Name
|Official rank
|Projected rank
|Projected Points
|Davis Thompson
|17
|1
|427.553
|Ryan Brehm
|65
|2
|400
|David Lipsky
|65
|2
|400
|Aaron Rai
|65
|2
|400
|Andrew Novak
|65
|2
|400
|Billy Horschel
|1
|6
|300
|Wesley Bryan
|2
|7
|165
|Kevin Tway
|3
|8
|108.006
|Charley Hoffman
|4
|9
|103.031
|Taylor Pendrith
|10
|10
|93.917
Aon Next 10 projection for Wells Fargo Championship
|Name
|Official rank
|Projected rank
|Projected Points
|Ludvig Åberg
|1
|1
|1509.667
|Matthieu Pavon
|2
|2
|1138.813
|Shane Lowry
|14
|3
|1003.475
|Will Zalatoris
|3
|4
|958.843
|Stephan Jaeger
|4
|5
|949.85
|Akshay Bhatia
|5
|6
|941.024
|Mark Hubbard
|17
|7
|889.04
|Justin Thomas
|6
|8
|842.167
|Jake Knapp
|7
|9
|816.843
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8
|10
|785.33
FedExCup points projection
|Name
|Official rank
|Projected rank
|Projected Points
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|1
|3915
|Wyndham Clark
|2
|2
|1892.371
|Xander Schauffele
|3
|3
|1588.75
|Sahith Theegala
|4
|4
|1517.867
|Ludvig Åberg
|5
|5
|1509.667
|Hideki Matsuyama
|6
|6
|1325.335
|Chris Kirk
|7
|7
|1198.125
|Matthieu Pavon
|8
|8
|1138.813
|Patrick Cantlay
|10
|9
|1112.53
|Byeong Hun An
|9
|10
|1066.579