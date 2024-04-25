PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Projected FedExCup standings after opening round of Zurich Classic

    The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only two-man team event, uses an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds are played as Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds are played as Foursomes (alternate shot).

    Four teams share the lead (11-under 61) after Thursday's opening round at TPC Louisiana: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry, Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard, Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky.

    Each player on the winning team will receive 400 FedExCup points, with each player on the runner-up team receiving 162.5 points. After the second round, the top 33 teams and ties will make the cut; all teams that make the cut will receive FedExCup points.

    Here's a look at the projected FedExCup standings after the opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

    NameOfficial rankProjected rankProjected Points
    Patton Kizzire221419.787
    Ryan Brehm652400
    David Lipsky652400
    Ben Kohles652400
    Billy Horschel16300
    Wesley Bryan27165
    Kevin Tway38105
    Davis Thompson17995.386
    Charley Hoffman41075.655
    Justin Lower41075.655

    NameOfficial rankProjected rankProjected Points
    Ludvig Åberg111509.667
    Matthieu Pavon221138.813
    Shane Lowry1431003.475
    Will Zalatoris34961.988
    Stephan Jaeger45949.85
    Akshay Bhatia56941.024
    Mark Hubbard177889.04
    Justin Thomas68842.167
    Jake Knapp79816.843
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout810785.33

    NameOfficial rankProjected rankProjected Points
    Scottie Scheffler113915
    Wyndham Clark221892.371
    Xander Schauffele221892.371
    Sahith Theegala331532.988
    Ludvig Åberg551509.667
    Hideki Matsuyama661325.335
    Chris Kirk771198.125
    Matthieu Pavon881138.813
    Byeong Hun An991066.579
    Patrick Cantlay10101056.768

