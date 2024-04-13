Masters Tournament, Round 4: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth
The 88th Masters Tournament concludes Sunday from Augusta National.
Scottie Scheffler holds the solo lead at 7-under par by one shot over Collin Morikawa heading into Round 4. A powerful group of chasers sits just behind them with Max Homa (5-under), Ludvig Åberg (4-under), Bryson DeChambeau, (3-under), Xander Schauffele (2-under), Cam Smith (1-under) and Tommy Fleetwood (1-under) all hungry for their first green jacket. Tiger Woods will play his fourth round at 9:35 a.m. ET alongside amateur Neal Shipley.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 2 p.m. until play is complete (Masters Radio; SiriusXM 92)
Stream via Masters.com (and Paramount+, ESPN+, CBS Sports App); choose from:
- On the range
- Hole Nos. 4-6
- Featured Groups coverage
- Amen Corner
- Hole Nos. 15-16
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.