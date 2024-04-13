Masters Tournament, Round 4: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

Scottie Scheffler holds the solo lead at 7-under par by one shot over Collin Morikawa heading into Round 4. A powerful group of chasers sits just behind them with Max Homa (5-under), Ludvig Åberg (4-under), Bryson DeChambeau, (3-under), Xander Schauffele (2-under), Cam Smith (1-under) and Tommy Fleetwood (1-under) all hungry for their first green jacket. Tiger Woods will play his fourth round at 9:35 a.m. ET alongside amateur Neal Shipley.