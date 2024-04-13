PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Masters Tournament, Round 4: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

    The 88th Masters Tournament concludes Sunday from Augusta National.

    Scottie Scheffler holds the solo lead at 7-under par by one shot over Collin Morikawa heading into Round 4. A powerful group of chasers sits just behind them with Max Homa (5-under), Ludvig Åberg (4-under), Bryson DeChambeau, (3-under), Xander Schauffele (2-under), Cam Smith (1-under) and Tommy Fleetwood (1-under) all hungry for their first green jacket. Tiger Woods will play his fourth round at 9:35 a.m. ET alongside amateur Neal Shipley.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Click here for full coverage from Masters.com

    Television:

    • Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio on SiriusXM and FREE at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 2 p.m. until play is complete (Masters Radio; SiriusXM 92)

    Stream via Masters.com (and Paramount+, ESPN+, CBS Sports App); choose from:

    • On the range
    • Hole Nos. 4-6
    • Featured Groups coverage
    • Amen Corner
    • Hole Nos. 15-16

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.

