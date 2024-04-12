Tiger Woods makes cut at Masters, breaks all-time record with 24 consecutive cuts

Woods was 1-under par when play was suspended Thursday evening. He made two bogeys on the five holes he played Friday morning, signing for a 1-over 73. He started the second round with pars on his first two holes before playing a six-hole stretch without a single par. He made birdie on the third hole, hitting a 91-yard wedge shot to 9 feet before bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5, two of the course’s most difficult holes. Then he chipped in on the par-3 sixth. He made another bogey after finding a greenside bunker on the par-4 seventh and rebounded with birdie at the par-5 eighth. Five consecutive pars followed before a bogey at the 14th hole. But he reached the green in two to birdie the par-5 15th before closing with three consecutive pars.

