What’s at stake for top five at the Masters?

Åberg and Collin Morikawa were the only players to shoot under par in both the second and third rounds. Åberg, who turned pro less than a year ago, has already starred in a Ryder Cup, in addition to his wins on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, and is a top-10 player in the world. To win a major so soon would put his career on an incredible trajectory. “The Best Player to Never Win a Major” is one of the game’s most detested labels, but Åberg wouldn’t have to ever worry about it if he can win Sunday.