After switching putters between rounds, Collin Morikawa contending at Masters
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa reacts on the 17th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Players switch putters all the time. Not usually between rounds, however. But Collin Morikawa brought out a new flatstick for the second round of the Masters, and the switch seemed to work.
Morikawa shot 2-under 70 on Friday and will enter the weekend just three shots off the lead. His second-round score was one stroke better than the 71 he shot Thursday with a new mallet putter. He used a familiar blade putter Friday.
Morikawa is now 5-for-5 in made cuts at the Masters, including a fifth-place showing in 2022 and a T10 last year. He’ll have a chance this weekend to fare even better.
Early in the week, Morikawa was spotted testing a TaylorMade Spider Tour X mallet equipped with a short plumber’s neck, the same style used by Scottie Scheffler to win last month’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS Championship.
Morikawa had used a blade putter throughout the year, making the change to a mallet rather surprising. The California native began the season with a TaylorMade TP Soto blade-style putter, which he also used throughout 2023, but he debuted a new Logan Olson prototype blade, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Morikawa stayed with the Logan Olson putter for his next two events, THE PLAYERS and the Valero Texas Open, but he arrived at the Masters with the TaylorMade Spider Tour X in tow.
Morikawa's original TaylorMade TP Soto blade-style putter. (GolfWRX)
After using the new mallet in practice rounds, the Par 3 Contest and Thursday’s first round, Morikawa switched back into his trusty TaylorMade TP Soto blade for the second round. The switch seemed to work, as he shot Friday’s second-lowest score and he ranked among the leaders in Strokes Gained: Putting, according to Data Golf.
Morikawa's original TaylorMade TP Soto blade-style putter. (GolfWRX)