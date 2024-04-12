Max Homa letting it happen at 88th Masters Tournament

"I had such a good week, personally, on the golf course that I knew I would be labeled a 'choker' and it just didn't feel like a fair thing,” Homa later told the No Laying Up podcast. “But I remember I really turned my brain on. 'You wanted this. This is a very cool opportunity.’” Although he went on to admit that his legs were shaking, Homa, in making that putt, did much more than postpone the inevitable U.S. loss. He added a layer.