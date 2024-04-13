Byeong Hun An hangs on to leaders’ coattails after another tough Masters day

It got so hard that An, who is making his fifth Masters start and his first since 2020, felt he could have easily made bogeys in each of his back nine holes, especially when he had three in a row from the ninth. A combination of measured shots and some lucky bounces saw him make birdie on the par-5 13th hole and the par-3 16th hole, where he miraculously chipped in from 33 yards off an awkward lie.