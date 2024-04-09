Tiger Woods still doing hard, painful work

Woods occupies some ill-defined middle ground. His 2019 Masters win was enough to make you believe in transcendence, or at least physical therapy. Injuries from his 2021 single-car accident, though, have limited his recent play. He has not gone four rounds in an official PGA TOUR event since the 2023 Genesis Invitational. At last year’s Masters he was stopped with plantar fasciitis and withdrew. He flew to New York to undergo ankle fusion surgery, which kept him out of PGA TOUR competition until the unofficial Hero World Challenge last December. By this point, we’d lost count of his comebacks.