With family in tow, Korea's Byeong Hun An intends to enjoy Masters return

“Family life’s been great,” An said. “It takes your mind away from golf. After tournaments, you go back and you have kids around, you don’t have time to think about golf. Obviously, when you’re at a golf course, you want to think about golf, you want to work hard. It’s nice to have their support. It’s the best. When the family is around, there are more things to do. You go out for a walk, play with the kids or whatever. It takes the mind away from golf.”