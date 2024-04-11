PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Masters Tournament, Round 2: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth

    The 88th Masters Tournament continues Friday from Augusta National. Round 1 play was suspended at 7:45 p.m. due to darkness and will resume Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. Round 2 will begin as scheduled at 8 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau leads the field with a 7-under 65, while 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler finished one back at 6-under. Nicolai Højgaard sits at 5-under with three holes remaining his round. Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, making his second start of the season with the opportunity to set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time, is 1-under through 13 holes.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Click here for full coverage from Masters.com

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Saturday: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio on SiriusXM and FREE at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday-Sunday: 2 p.m. until play is complete (Masters Radio; SiriusXM 92)

    Stream via Masters.com (and Paramount+, ESPN+, CBS Sports App); choose from:

    • On the range
    • Hole Nos. 4-6
    • Featured Groups coverage
    • Amen Corner
    • Hole Nos. 15-16

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.

    MUST READS

    2024 Masters Tiger updates: Round 1 scores, highlights, how to watch

    A year after missing Masters with back injury, Will Zalatoris back in contention at Augusta National

    What is the cut at the Masters?

    2024 Masters weather: Round 1 suspended due to darkness

    Inside Justin Thomas’ major equipment shakeups at the Masters

    Five things to know: Ryan Fox

    Why this piece of conventional Masters wisdom could bite the dust

    Rickie Fowler wins Masters Par 3 Contest, five players make ace

    Taste of the Masters: Bringing Augusta National's food experience to patrons at home

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.