Masters Tournament, Round 2: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

The 88th Masters Tournament continues Friday from Augusta National. Round 1 play was suspended at 7:45 p.m. due to darkness and will resume Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. Round 2 will begin as scheduled at 8 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau leads the field with a 7-under 65, while 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler finished one back at 6-under. Nicolai Højgaard sits at 5-under with three holes remaining his round. Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, making his second start of the season with the opportunity to set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time, is 1-under through 13 holes.