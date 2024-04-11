Masters Tournament, Round 2: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth
The 88th Masters Tournament continues Friday from Augusta National. Round 1 play was suspended at 7:45 p.m. due to darkness and will resume Friday morning at 7:50 a.m. Round 2 will begin as scheduled at 8 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau leads the field with a 7-under 65, while 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler finished one back at 6-under. Nicolai Højgaard sits at 5-under with three holes remaining his round. Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, making his second start of the season with the opportunity to set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time, is 1-under through 13 holes.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Saturday: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Friday-Sunday: 2 p.m. until play is complete (Masters Radio; SiriusXM 92)
Stream via Masters.com (and Paramount+, ESPN+, CBS Sports App); choose from:
- On the range
- Hole Nos. 4-6
- Featured Groups coverage
- Amen Corner
- Hole Nos. 15-16
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.