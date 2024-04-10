Tracking aces, best moments at Masters Par 3 Contest
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth's son Sammy takes the tee Wednesday at the Masters Par 3 Contest. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Before the Masters starts Thursday, there's one more tradition unlike any other to enjoy: the Par 3 Contest.
The Par 3 Contest is contested Wednesday, as per tradition, at Augusta National's nine-hole par-3 layout just a stone's throw from the tournament course. Players sign up to compete in groupings of up to three players, with significant others and children traditionally enjoying the action inside the ropes – caddying and sometimes even hitting a few shots.
Wednesday's notable groupings (ET) include:
• 12:14 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Fred Couples
• 12:56 p.m.: Tom Watson, Gary Woodland, Mike Weir
• 1:10 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tom Kim
• 2:13 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
Keep it here to track aces and notable moments as Wednesday afternoon unfolds at the Masters Par 3 Contest. No player has won the Par 3 Contest and the green jacket in the same year, but who's to say this year can't be the first?
12:50 p.m.: Gary Woodland is joined at the Par 3 Contest by his three kids, Jaxson, Maddox and Lennox. It's an emotional scene for Woodland, who underwent brain surgery last September to remove a lesion, which was situated on a tract that caused fear. "I was very fear-driven every day, mostly around death," he said in January.
Now he's playing the Masters, and the journey isn't lost on him. Far from it. "This is what it's all about," Woodland said on the first tee at the Par 3 Contest. "This is what the fight was for."