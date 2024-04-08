2024 Masters weather: Forecast for Augusta National shows mix of sunny, rainy skies
Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The Masters has dealt with its share of weather conditions in recent years. The final round of Tiger Woods’ iconic 2019 victory came hours earlier than scheduled to avoid impending storms. Last year’s leaders played 30 holes on Sunday as storms wiped out much of the third round.
This year’s Masters is largely devoid of rainy conditions, with Thursday as the lone exception. According to the official Augusta National weather forecast, there is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with an expected rainfall of 1.00-1.50 inches.
“Isolated light showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday before rain and thunderstorms arrive early Thursday and continue throughout the morning hours. A cold front is expected to pass through in the early afternoon, with diminishing precipitation chances for the remainder of Thursday. Thunderstorm wind gusts of 40-45 mph will be possible,” the official forecast stated.
Conditions are expected to clear up by Thursday afternoon and stay dry through the rest of the tournament. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the official Augusta National weather forecast:
- Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 48F High: 79F Winds: S 7-10 mph
- Tuesday: Cloudy with a 25% chance of light showers. Low: 58F High: 77F Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
- Wednesday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of light showers during the day and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 62F High: 80F Winds: S-SE 10-15, gusts up to 20 mph
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Forecast rainfall: 1.00-1.50” Low: 65F High: 78F Winds: S shifting SW 15-20 gusts up to 30 mph
- Friday: Mostly sunny and windy; noticeably less humid. Low: 56F High: 73F Winds: WNW 15-20 gusts up to 30 mph
- Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 50F High: 78F Winds: WNW turning W 7-12 mph
- Sunday*: Mostly cloudy. Low: 61F: High 82F Winds: SW 6-13 mph, gusts of 17 mph
*Official Masters forecast not yet available. Sunday’s forecast is via accuweather.com