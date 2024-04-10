Why this piece of conventional Masters wisdom could bite the dust

There’s something to be said for an absence of scar tissue. Collin Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship in his first look at both tournaments. That just hasn’t happened at the Masters, at least not for a while. Over the last 20 Masters, the winner was playing in the tournament for, on average, the ninth time. This has given rise to the flawed perception that the ball knows how many times you’ve played the tournament.