Valero Texas Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Valero Texas Open gets underway Sunday from San Antonio, Texas. The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, one of the TOUR’s most historic events and the last stop before the Masters, sees Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa in the field.

    Akshay Bhatia holds a four-stroke lead heading into Sunday after a third-round, 4-under 68. He sits at 15-under and remains four clear of Denny McCarthy. Brendon Todd sits in solo third at 8-under, seven back of Bhatia.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
    • Special programming alert: The Korn Ferry Tour's domestic season kicks off this week at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia. Tune in to Golf Channel for coverage (all times ET):
      • Sunday: 2:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    Marquee Group

    • 11:20 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Parker Coody, Mac Meissner

    Featured Groups

    • 11:40 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Alexander Björk
    • 12:00 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin

    Featured Holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

