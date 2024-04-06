Ludvig Åberg breaks driver head, then drives green at Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
In less than a year as a professional, Ludvig Åberg has already established himself as one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world.
Even when his driver head falls off.
Åberg drove TPC San Antonio’s 17th green Saturday morning, even though the head of his driver flew off immediately after impact. Aberg was left staring up at his headless shaft while his ball soared toward the putting surface. Despite the club’s rapid and unexpected disassembly, his shot went 301 yards and came to rest just 11 feet from the hole, setting up an easy two-putt birdie.
Åberg, the ninth-ranked player in the world, made the cut by two shots after shooting 72-71 over the first two rounds of this week’s Valero Texas Open. He teed off on No. 10 Saturday morning, and his birdie at No. 17 was his third of the day. He made the turn in 3-under 33.