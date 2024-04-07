Points and Payouts: Akshay Bhatia wins $1.6 million, 500 FedExCup points at Valero Texas Open

Meanwhile, Bhatia (+5500) was bidding for a wire-to-wire victory without the need for a playoff. He led by a respective three, five and four strokes after the first three rounds. It didn’t hurt that he was in the late-early draw that averaged 1.95 strokes lower across the first 36 holes than the early-late from which McCarthy emerged. Bhatia carded a six-birdie 67 with a clutch 11-and-a-footer for birdie at the last, so it’s not like he backpedaled into overtime.