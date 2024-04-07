PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Points and Payouts: Akshay Bhatia wins $1.6 million, 500 FedExCup points at Valero Texas Open

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    What was that?!

    If you’re the kind of sports fan who doesn’t care to watch a replay of a competition for which you already know the outcome, break your rule for the final round of the Valero Texas Open. Because that was as insane as it was intense.

    The headlines will read simply that Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a playoff over Denny McCarthy, but it was an instant classic.

    Bhatia needed only one hole to capture his second PGA TOUR victory. He did so with a birdie at the par-5 18th during which he sought privacy for treatment for a sore left shoulder after McCarthy rinsed his third. That they were in a playoff at all was absurd.

    McCarthy, who was +6600 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, closed with a field-low, bogey-free 63 at TPC San Antonio Oaks Course on Sunday. It featured an inward 28 with eight birdies, including on each of the last seven holes. His tournament total of 92 putts matched David Frost’s PGA TOUR record at the RBC Heritage in 2005.


    Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy hole clutch putts to force playoff at Valero


    Meanwhile, Bhatia (+5500) was bidding for a wire-to-wire victory without the need for a playoff. He led by a respective three, five and four strokes after the first three rounds. It didn’t hurt that he was in the late-early draw that averaged 1.95 strokes lower across the first 36 holes than the early-late from which McCarthy emerged. Bhatia carded a six-birdie 67 with a clutch 11-and-a-footer for birdie at the last, so it’s not like he backpedaled into overtime.

    That one of these guys had to lose was a shame given that each posted 20-under 268 in regulation, nine shots clear of tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (+1000) in third. But to the winner goes the windfall. Bhatia collects 500 FedExCup points, $1,656,000 and the last ticket into this week’s Masters among many other invitations.

    McCarthy already was exempt into the season’s first major, but he was gunning to be the sixth first-time winner in 15 tournaments this season. He also was in position to be the first breakthrough champion in a playoff since, who else, Bhatia at the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

    Defending champion Corey Conners (+2200) finished T25.

    The replay of the finale is scheduled for Golf Channel on Monday at 1:00 a.m. ET. That’s 10:00 p.m. on Sunday on the West Coast. Stay up or set your DVR and enjoy the show.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Akshay Bhatia (+5500)268/ -20500.000$1,656,000.00
    P2Denny McCarthy (+6600)268/ -20300.000$1,002,800.00
    3Rory McIlroy (+1000)277/ -11190.000$634,800.00
    4Russell Henley (+3500)278/ -10135.000$450,800.00
    T5Adam Schenk (+10000)279/ -9105.000$355,350.00
    T5Brendon Todd (+8000)279/ -9105.000$355,350.00
    T7Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)280/ -885.000$289,033.34
    T7Ben Martin (+25000)280/ -885.000$289,033.33
    T7Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)280/ -885.000$289,033.33
    T10Matt Fitzpatrick (+2800)282/ -667.500$223,100.00
    T10Peter Kuest (+40000)282/ -6n/a (non-member)$223,100.00
    T10Mac Meissner (+30000)282/ -667.500$223,100.00
    T10Jordan Spieth (+2000)282/ -667.500$223,100.00
    T14Tyson Alexander (+40000)283/ -547.000$131,601.82
    T14Rico Hoey (+30000)283/ -547.000$131,601.82
    T14Chan Kim (+15000)283/ -547.000$131,601.82
    T14S.H. Kim (+15000)283/ -547.000$131,601.82
    T14Keith Mitchell (+5500)283/ -547.000$131,601.82
    T14Thorbjørn Olesen (+15000)283/ -547.000$131,601.82
    T14Andrew Putnam (+8000)283/ -547.000$131,601.82
    T14Adam Scott (+4500)283/ -547.000$131,601.82
    T14Sam Stevens (+15000)283/ -547.000$131,601.82
    T14Ludvig Åberg (+1200)283/ -547.000$131,601.81
    T14Alex Noren (+3000)283/ -547.000$131,601.81
    T25Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4000)284/ -430.250$67,735.00
    T25Corey Conners (+2200)284/ -430.250$67,735.00
    T25Lucas Glover (+6600)284/ -430.250$67,735.00
    T25Nick Hardy (+30000)284/ -430.250$67,735.00
    T25Brian Harman (+3300)284/ -430.250$67,735.00
    T25Max Homa (+2500)284/ -430.250$67,735.00
    T25Mark Hubbard (+12500)284/ -430.250$67,735.00
    T25Justin Lower (+17500)284/ -430.250$67,735.00
    T33Kevin Chappell (+30000)285/ -320.583$49,066.67
    T33Austin Eckroat (+8000)285/ -320.583$49,066.67
    T33Garrick Higgo (+20000)285/ -320.583$49,066.67
    T33Chez Reavie (+30000)285/ -320.583$49,066.67
    T33Alexander Björk (+20000)285/ -320.583$49,066.66
    T33Robby Shelton (+25000)285/ -320.583$49,066.66
    T39Aaron Baddeley (+25000)286/ -214.500$37,260.00
    T39Bud Cauley (+12500)286/ -214.500$37,260.00
    T39Stewart Cink (+30000)286/ -214.500$37,260.00
    T39Ben Griffin (+10000)286/ -214.500$37,260.00
    T39Nate Lashley (+12500)286/ -214.500$37,260.00
    T39Kevin Yu (+12500)286/ -214.500$37,260.00
    T45Ryan Moore (+10000)287/ -19.750$26,772.00
    T45Vincent Norrman (+22500)287/ -19.750$26,772.00
    T45Victor Perez (+6600)287/ -19.750$26,772.00
    T45Webb Simpson (+20000)287/ -19.750$26,772.00
    T45Kevin Streelman (+20000)287/ -19.750$26,772.00
    T45Davis Thompson (+8000)287/ -19.750$26,772.00
    T51Tyler Duncan (+20000)288/ E6.629$21,988.00
    T51Lanto Griffin (+25000)288/ E6.629$21,988.00
    T51Joe Highsmith (+15000)288/ E6.629$21,988.00
    T51Martin Laird (+20000)288/ E6.629$21,988.00
    T51C.T. Pan (+15000)288/ E6.629$21,988.00
    T51J.J. Spaun (+12500)288/ E6.629$21,988.00
    T51Adam Svensson (+12500)288/ E6.629$21,988.00
    T58Bronson Burgoon (+50000)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T58Parker Coody (+25000)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T58Harry Hall (+25000)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T58David Lipsky (+40000)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T58Maverick McNealy (+6600)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T58Andrew Novak (+10000)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T58Aaron Rai (+5000)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T58Hayden Springer (+30000)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T58Josh Teater (+75000)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T58Dylan Wu (+15000)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T58Carl Yuan (+22500)289/ 14.400$20,148.00
    T69Charley Hoffman (+15000)290/ 23.033$18,860.00
    T69Matti Schmid (+10000)290/ 23.033$18,860.00
    T69Vince Whaley (+25000)290/ 23.033$18,860.00
    T72Kevin Kisner (+75000)291/ 32.750$18,400.00
    T72Brandt Snedeker (+50000)291/ 32.750$18,400.00
    74Pierceson Coody (+50000)292/ 42.600$18,124.00
    T75Nicolai Højgaard (+8000)293/ 52.400$17,756.00
    T75Collin Morikawa (+2500)293/ 52.400$17,756.00
    T75Tom Whitney (+50000)293/ 52.400$17,756.00
    T78Ryo Hisatsune (+10000)294/ 62.100$17,204.00
    T78Beau Hossler (+5500)294/ 62.100$17,204.00
    T78Ben Kohles (+40000)294/ 62.100$17,204.00
    81Ben Silverman (+15000)295/ 71.900$16,836.00
    82Ryan McCormick (+50000)298/ 101.800$16,652.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
