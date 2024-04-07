Points and Payouts: Akshay Bhatia wins $1.6 million, 500 FedExCup points at Valero Texas Open
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
What was that?!
If you’re the kind of sports fan who doesn’t care to watch a replay of a competition for which you already know the outcome, break your rule for the final round of the Valero Texas Open. Because that was as insane as it was intense.
The headlines will read simply that Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a playoff over Denny McCarthy, but it was an instant classic.
Bhatia needed only one hole to capture his second PGA TOUR victory. He did so with a birdie at the par-5 18th during which he sought privacy for treatment for a sore left shoulder after McCarthy rinsed his third. That they were in a playoff at all was absurd.
McCarthy, who was +6600 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, closed with a field-low, bogey-free 63 at TPC San Antonio Oaks Course on Sunday. It featured an inward 28 with eight birdies, including on each of the last seven holes. His tournament total of 92 putts matched David Frost’s PGA TOUR record at the RBC Heritage in 2005.
Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy hole clutch putts to force playoff at Valero
Meanwhile, Bhatia (+5500) was bidding for a wire-to-wire victory without the need for a playoff. He led by a respective three, five and four strokes after the first three rounds. It didn’t hurt that he was in the late-early draw that averaged 1.95 strokes lower across the first 36 holes than the early-late from which McCarthy emerged. Bhatia carded a six-birdie 67 with a clutch 11-and-a-footer for birdie at the last, so it’s not like he backpedaled into overtime.
That one of these guys had to lose was a shame given that each posted 20-under 268 in regulation, nine shots clear of tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (+1000) in third. But to the winner goes the windfall. Bhatia collects 500 FedExCup points, $1,656,000 and the last ticket into this week’s Masters among many other invitations.
McCarthy already was exempt into the season’s first major, but he was gunning to be the sixth first-time winner in 15 tournaments this season. He also was in position to be the first breakthrough champion in a playoff since, who else, Bhatia at the 2023 Barracuda Championship.
Defending champion Corey Conners (+2200) finished T25.
The replay of the finale is scheduled for Golf Channel on Monday at 1:00 a.m. ET. That’s 10:00 p.m. on Sunday on the West Coast. Stay up or set your DVR and enjoy the show.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Akshay Bhatia (+5500)
|268/ -20
|500.000
|$1,656,000.00
|P2
|Denny McCarthy (+6600)
|268/ -20
|300.000
|$1,002,800.00
|3
|Rory McIlroy (+1000)
|277/ -11
|190.000
|$634,800.00
|4
|Russell Henley (+3500)
|278/ -10
|135.000
|$450,800.00
|T5
|Adam Schenk (+10000)
|279/ -9
|105.000
|$355,350.00
|T5
|Brendon Todd (+8000)
|279/ -9
|105.000
|$355,350.00
|T7
|Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)
|280/ -8
|85.000
|$289,033.34
|T7
|Ben Martin (+25000)
|280/ -8
|85.000
|$289,033.33
|T7
|Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)
|280/ -8
|85.000
|$289,033.33
|T10
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+2800)
|282/ -6
|67.500
|$223,100.00
|T10
|Peter Kuest (+40000)
|282/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$223,100.00
|T10
|Mac Meissner (+30000)
|282/ -6
|67.500
|$223,100.00
|T10
|Jordan Spieth (+2000)
|282/ -6
|67.500
|$223,100.00
|T14
|Tyson Alexander (+40000)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.82
|T14
|Rico Hoey (+30000)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.82
|T14
|Chan Kim (+15000)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.82
|T14
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.82
|T14
|Keith Mitchell (+5500)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.82
|T14
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+15000)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.82
|T14
|Andrew Putnam (+8000)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.82
|T14
|Adam Scott (+4500)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.82
|T14
|Sam Stevens (+15000)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.82
|T14
|Ludvig Åberg (+1200)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.81
|T14
|Alex Noren (+3000)
|283/ -5
|47.000
|$131,601.81
|T25
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4000)
|284/ -4
|30.250
|$67,735.00
|T25
|Corey Conners (+2200)
|284/ -4
|30.250
|$67,735.00
|T25
|Lucas Glover (+6600)
|284/ -4
|30.250
|$67,735.00
|T25
|Nick Hardy (+30000)
|284/ -4
|30.250
|$67,735.00
|T25
|Brian Harman (+3300)
|284/ -4
|30.250
|$67,735.00
|T25
|Max Homa (+2500)
|284/ -4
|30.250
|$67,735.00
|T25
|Mark Hubbard (+12500)
|284/ -4
|30.250
|$67,735.00
|T25
|Justin Lower (+17500)
|284/ -4
|30.250
|$67,735.00
|T33
|Kevin Chappell (+30000)
|285/ -3
|20.583
|$49,066.67
|T33
|Austin Eckroat (+8000)
|285/ -3
|20.583
|$49,066.67
|T33
|Garrick Higgo (+20000)
|285/ -3
|20.583
|$49,066.67
|T33
|Chez Reavie (+30000)
|285/ -3
|20.583
|$49,066.67
|T33
|Alexander Björk (+20000)
|285/ -3
|20.583
|$49,066.66
|T33
|Robby Shelton (+25000)
|285/ -3
|20.583
|$49,066.66
|T39
|Aaron Baddeley (+25000)
|286/ -2
|14.500
|$37,260.00
|T39
|Bud Cauley (+12500)
|286/ -2
|14.500
|$37,260.00
|T39
|Stewart Cink (+30000)
|286/ -2
|14.500
|$37,260.00
|T39
|Ben Griffin (+10000)
|286/ -2
|14.500
|$37,260.00
|T39
|Nate Lashley (+12500)
|286/ -2
|14.500
|$37,260.00
|T39
|Kevin Yu (+12500)
|286/ -2
|14.500
|$37,260.00
|T45
|Ryan Moore (+10000)
|287/ -1
|9.750
|$26,772.00
|T45
|Vincent Norrman (+22500)
|287/ -1
|9.750
|$26,772.00
|T45
|Victor Perez (+6600)
|287/ -1
|9.750
|$26,772.00
|T45
|Webb Simpson (+20000)
|287/ -1
|9.750
|$26,772.00
|T45
|Kevin Streelman (+20000)
|287/ -1
|9.750
|$26,772.00
|T45
|Davis Thompson (+8000)
|287/ -1
|9.750
|$26,772.00
|T51
|Tyler Duncan (+20000)
|288/ E
|6.629
|$21,988.00
|T51
|Lanto Griffin (+25000)
|288/ E
|6.629
|$21,988.00
|T51
|Joe Highsmith (+15000)
|288/ E
|6.629
|$21,988.00
|T51
|Martin Laird (+20000)
|288/ E
|6.629
|$21,988.00
|T51
|C.T. Pan (+15000)
|288/ E
|6.629
|$21,988.00
|T51
|J.J. Spaun (+12500)
|288/ E
|6.629
|$21,988.00
|T51
|Adam Svensson (+12500)
|288/ E
|6.629
|$21,988.00
|T58
|Bronson Burgoon (+50000)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T58
|Parker Coody (+25000)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T58
|Harry Hall (+25000)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T58
|David Lipsky (+40000)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T58
|Maverick McNealy (+6600)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T58
|Andrew Novak (+10000)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T58
|Aaron Rai (+5000)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T58
|Hayden Springer (+30000)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T58
|Josh Teater (+75000)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T58
|Dylan Wu (+15000)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T58
|Carl Yuan (+22500)
|289/ 1
|4.400
|$20,148.00
|T69
|Charley Hoffman (+15000)
|290/ 2
|3.033
|$18,860.00
|T69
|Matti Schmid (+10000)
|290/ 2
|3.033
|$18,860.00
|T69
|Vince Whaley (+25000)
|290/ 2
|3.033
|$18,860.00
|T72
|Kevin Kisner (+75000)
|291/ 3
|2.750
|$18,400.00
|T72
|Brandt Snedeker (+50000)
|291/ 3
|2.750
|$18,400.00
|74
|Pierceson Coody (+50000)
|292/ 4
|2.600
|$18,124.00
|T75
|Nicolai Højgaard (+8000)
|293/ 5
|2.400
|$17,756.00
|T75
|Collin Morikawa (+2500)
|293/ 5
|2.400
|$17,756.00
|T75
|Tom Whitney (+50000)
|293/ 5
|2.400
|$17,756.00
|T78
|Ryo Hisatsune (+10000)
|294/ 6
|2.100
|$17,204.00
|T78
|Beau Hossler (+5500)
|294/ 6
|2.100
|$17,204.00
|T78
|Ben Kohles (+40000)
|294/ 6
|2.100
|$17,204.00
|81
|Ben Silverman (+15000)
|295/ 7
|1.900
|$16,836.00
|82
|Ryan McCormick (+50000)
|298/ 10
|1.800
|$16,652.00
