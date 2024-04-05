TaylorMade releases new BRNR Mini Driver Copper with nostalgic cosmetics
3 Min Read
A look at TaylorMade’s new BRNR Mini Driver Copper with nostalgic cosmetics. (GolfWRX)
Over the last year, so-called “mini drivers” have seen a large uptick in usage on the PGA TOUR. These clubs occupy the space between a driver and a fairway wood and are mostly used as a second option off the tee when players are willing to sacrifice some distance for increased accuracy.
In tennis parlance, the mini driver is a “second serve” option off the tee. It’s called upon when a driver would go too far and bring trouble into play, or when the ball needs to be shaped a bit more with a draw or fade. With more loft than a driver, it produces more spin, which makes shaping the ball easier. The heads of mini drivers are also smaller than a driver, as the name insinuates.
TaylorMade released its original BRNR Mini Driver in April 2023 and since then, multiple PGA TOUR players have put it in play including Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott and Jake Knapp, the rookie who won this year’s Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Fleetwood first put a BRNR Mini into play at the 2023 RBC Heritage and still has the club in his bag today.
“For me, if I had to hit a fairway, I’m more comfortable hitting a driver than a 3-wood,” Fleetwood said. “I would tee the driver down, and I would hit a little cut, or a neck-y cut in the fairway. The 3-wood isn’t for that. The 3-wood, generally, is a pretty hot club that I’ll hit from 270 or 280 in the fairway on a par 5. You get some courses where a 3-wood is not always necessary. (With the BRNR) you put a normal swing on it, and I’m more comfortable hitting it straight. It’s a replacement for a 3-wood, basically.”
Knapp, who used a BRNR during his victory in Mexico, echoed Fleetwood’s sentiments:
“I put in a 3-wood every once in a while, but I was just never able to find one that I loved,” Knapp said. “Three-woods, in general, I just hit on the bottom of the face. They spin a lot and don’t go anywhere. (The BRNR is) just an easier club to hit than a 3-wood. … It’s really just a tee club and kind of a fairway finder for me.”
Now, a year later and with plenty of PGA TOUR validation, TaylorMade is releasing a new BRNR Mini Driver Copper, which includes the same technologies and designs as the original, except the company has amped up the nostalgia factor.
Playing off the iconic Burner driver from the late-'90s, the new BRNR Mini Driver Copper has additional copper styling on the crown and a large retro TaylorMade logo centered on the sole. It also comes stock with a copper-and-black UST Mamiya ProForce 65 Retor Burner Edition shaft and a Golf Pride TaylorMade Victory Copper grip.
A look at TaylorMade’s new BRNR Mini Driver Copper with nostalgic cosmetics. (GolfWRX)
As with the original BRNR release from yesteryear, the new edition is made with split-weight technology, a multi-material head construction, a K-Sole design for improved turf interaction, a TwistFace for corrective ball flight, a Thru-Slot Speed Pocket for increased ball speeds and a 4-degree loft sleeve for minute changes to loft and face angle.
A look at TaylorMade’s new BRNR Mini Driver Copper with nostalgic cosmetics. (GolfWRX)
With the year’s first major at Augusta National coming up next week, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a Masters contestant or two put the new BRNR version into play to help navigate the long and demanding layout.
TaylorMade’s new BRNR Mini Driver Copper clubs will sell for $449.99 in 11.5 (RH/LH) and 13.5 (RH) degree options, and they will be available for custom orders.