TaylorMade releases new BRNR Mini Driver Copper with nostalgic cosmetics

“For me, if I had to hit a fairway, I’m more comfortable hitting a driver than a 3-wood,” Fleetwood said. “I would tee the driver down, and I would hit a little cut, or a neck-y cut in the fairway. The 3-wood isn’t for that. The 3-wood, generally, is a pretty hot club that I’ll hit from 270 or 280 in the fairway on a par 5. You get some courses where a 3-wood is not always necessary. (With the BRNR) you put a normal swing on it, and I’m more comfortable hitting it straight. It’s a replacement for a 3-wood, basically.”