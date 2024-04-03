Augusta National prepares for first Masters eclipse since 1940
1 Min Read
Patrons and players at Augusta National Golf Club will be affected by an annular eclipse that will darken the skies beginning at roughly 1:50 p.m. Monday. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
For the first time in 84 years, the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club is expected to be affected by an annular eclipse that will darken the skies beginning at roughly 1:50 p.m. Monday.
Augusta National is not in the path of totality, the line that runs diagonally across the United States from Eagle Pass, Texas; over Indianapolis, Cleveland, Erie, Pennsylvania, and Buffalo, New York; and exiting the country through the northeast portion of Maine.
Still, the moon is expected to cover roughly 80% of the sun by around 3:08 p.m. It won’t get dark enough to preclude play, but according to The Augusta Chronicle this marks the first time an eclipse will affect the tournament since the 1940 Masters won by Jimmy Demaret. In that case the moon covered 90% of the sun in the final round.
Augusta National is urging caution for those on-site this time around.
“Please note, there will be a partial solar eclipse in Augusta on Monday, April 8, beginning around 1:45 p.m., with an expected end around 4:20 p.m,” the club wrote in a memo to media credentialed to cover the tournament. “To assist in viewing the eclipse, we will be providing each press member one pair of special solar glasses upon entry through the press portal.
“During the eclipse, please do not look at the sun without appropriate solar glasses. We ask that you exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings while wearing solar glasses. For those with cameras, please do not point it at the sun unless the optics are fitted with a certified solar filter. Optics can magnify the intensity of sunlight, and this can cause damage to your equipment.”