Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National with caddie Lance Bennett

Woods returned to action at The Genesis Invitational in February (his first official TOUR start since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters during the third round) but he withdrew on the seventh hole of Friday's second round at Riviera, citing flu-like symptoms. He underwent surgery on his right ankle shortly after withdrawing from last year's Masters, and he returned to action at the Hero World Challenge (walking 72 holes) and PNC Championship (alongside son Charlie, using a cart) last fall.