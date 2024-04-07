Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National with caddie Lance Bennett
Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday alongside caddie Lance Bennett. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Traverses grounds on Sunday afternoon; Masters Tournament starts Thursday
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods has arrived at Augusta.
Woods spent time Sunday afternoon at Augusta National Golf Club, sporting a blue shirt and white hat in his new Sun Day Red branding, as shared on the Masters' X account and via Getty Images photos. The images included Woods smiling, holding multiple short irons and practicing from the bunker. Woods, 48, traversed the Augusta grounds alongside caddie Lance Bennett, with whom he worked at The Genesis Invitational in February.
This year's Masters Tournament will begin Thursday, with Woods eyeing a record 83rd PGA TOUR title. Woods is a five-time Masters winner, one back of Jack Nicklaus' record six green jackets.
Woods was added last week to the Masters pre-tournament interview schedule, slotted for an 11 a.m. press conference Tuesday, a positive sign of his intention to compete this week. His arrival at Augusta further boosts that notion. (Woods is not listed among the "past champions not playing" section of the Masters website, but he has not publicly announced his intention to compete. The Masters is listed on Woods' schedule on his personal website.)
Woods returned to action at The Genesis Invitational in February (his first official TOUR start since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters during the third round) but he withdrew on the seventh hole of Friday's second round at Riviera, citing flu-like symptoms. He underwent surgery on his right ankle shortly after withdrawing from last year's Masters, and he returned to action at the Hero World Challenge (walking 72 holes) and PNC Championship (alongside son Charlie, using a cart) last fall.
Woods has made the cut in 23 consecutive appearances at Augusta National, a record he shares with Fred Couples and Gary Player. It appears it's now go-time for Woods to eye that record alone.