Tiger Woods listed on Masters interview schedule

Few things are more synonymous than Woods and Augusta National, and the Masters has had a way of framing every era of Woods’ dominant career. His runaway 12-shot victory in 1997 cemented Woods’ arrival as a generational star. His win in 2001 marked his second consecutive at Augusta National. It capped the “Tiger Slam,” as Woods held all four major championship titles concurrently, one of the most impressive achievements in modern sports history. Woods won the Masters again in 2005, which started a streak of seven straight top-six finishes at the event. He won 31 times on the PGA TOUR in those seven years. Woods’ remarkable victory at the 2019 Masters was a late-career revelation that embodied the superstar’s ethos, once again achieving the unthinkable after numerous injuries cast doubt on whether Woods could climb to the top of the mountain again.